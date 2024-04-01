Former AEW star’s appearance announced for WrestleMania 40 weekend

A former AEW star has confirmed her appearance during the WrestleMania 40 week in Philadelphia. The star being discussed is Big Swole.

Big Swole joined AEW in December 2019 and was released from the company after her contract expired in November 2021. Some feel the highest point of her career was feuding with Britt Baker in 2020. Her last appearance took place at All Out 2021 in a Casino Battle Royale.

Following her release from the company, she wrestled in independent promotion until 2022. However, she hasn't signed with any major promotion as of now.

Like many stars, she has been booked for the WrestleMania weekend. She recently took to Twitter and announced that she will appear at WaleMania on Thursday, April 4th in Philidelphia.

"Philly rung my bell, so I picked up. Next Thursday is (sic) goes down at #Walemania, do you have your shots? Do you have your ticket? Get 'em below," she posted, along with a link to buy tickets for the show.

Former AEW star Big Swole talks about having dream matches in WWE

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's UnSKripted podcast, Swole talked about having dream matches with Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, IYO SKY, Mercedes Mone, and Becky Lynch.

"I'd love to wrestle her (Bianca Belair). We've had plenty of talks and I think that it would be awesome. Especially like integrating the different types of styles. Definitely a dream match. If I was like to have like, 'Look Vince, I'm coming in for a year. This is what I want,' I would prefer that to be a culmination but I would definitely hit off the greats. Bianca, Rhea, definitely want a match with Sasha, definitely want a match with Naomi. Naomi is definitely top, up there on that list. Charlotte, IYO and Asuka. Get me with the hitters. Becky," she said.

It will be interesting to see if she makes her WWE debut in the future.

Do you think she should go to WWE after being released by Tony Khan-led promotion? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

