"We've had plenty of talks" – Former AEW star wants a crossover dream match with Bianca Belair (Exclusive)

Former AEW star Big Swole wants a dream matchup with WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

The EST of WWE has been a dominant force ever since she made her debut on the main roster. She won the 2021 Royal Rumble and went on to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. After her reign was cut short by Becky Lynch at SummerSlam, she relentlessly pursued Big Time Becks until she won the RAW Women's Championship at The Show of Shows this year.

Swole was a guest on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. During the interview, she gave her thoughts on a prospective dream match with Belair. She also expressed her desire to take on top talent in WWE such as Rhea Ripley, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Charlotte Flair, Io Shirai, and Asuka.

Here's what Swole had to say:

"I'd love to wrestle her. We've had plenty of talks and I think that it would be awesome. Especially like integrating the different types of styles. Definitely a dream match. If I was like to have like, 'Look Vince, I'm coming in for a year. This is what I want.' I would prefer that to be a culmination but I would definitely hit off the greats. Bianca, Rhea, definitely want a match with Sasha, definitely want a match with Naomi. Naomi is definitely top, up there on that list. Charlotte, Io and Asuka. Get me with the hitters. Becky." (From 30:34 - 31:18)

You can watch the full video here:

Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women's Championship at Money in the Bank

The EST of WWE will have another herculean task at hand when WWE rolls into Vegas for the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event. The champion will be defending her title against Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley.

Ripley defeated the likes of Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan and Doudrop in a Fatal Four-Way match to become the number one contender for the title.

It will be interesting to see if Bianca Belair can hold on to the RAW Women's Championship against Ripley at Money in the Bank. The potential winner of the ladder match could also look to cash in on the champion.

