Former AEW star's lawsuit against CM Punk and Tony Khan "almost reads as comedy," says wrestling journalist

A former AEW star has filed a lawsuit against CM Punk and Tony Khan. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer almost dismissed it as a comedy act.

The name in question is Ryan Nemeth. He filed a lawsuit against Tony Khan, CM Punk, and AEW. Nemeth claimed that he was harassed in the locker room and was dropped from the company's plans for speaking out.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer gave his take on the situation. He had his doubts about the lawsuit being strong enough to ensure a win for Nemeth. Meltzer called the lawsuit nothing but "comedy" upon reading it.

"I was aware of all that stuff as it was going on and [Nemeth] was wronged. I don't know [if] that means he was wronged enough for a lawsuit—that's a debatable point. But having read a lot of the lawsuit, it almost reads as comedy."

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Meltzer also said the fiasco happened as Ryan Nemeth was seemingly dropped in favor of CM Punk. He added that Nemeth felt Tony Khan disliked him and blamed him for Punk's AEW exit.

"Essentially, the argument is that [Nemeth] wasn't used because of Phil Brooks— Punk—being mad at him, which is true. It's probably why he wasn't used," Meltzer continued. "There is something there, but he basically said that Tony Khan hates him because he caused Tony Khan to lose Punk, and Tony Khan was in love with Punk and blames him for losing Punk." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

CM Punk's AEW contract was terminated following All In 2023

Jack Perry seemingly had a big role in driving CM Punk out of the company. After his real-life backstage altercation with Punk at All In 2023, Tony Khan terminated The Second City Saint's contract. Later on, The Young Bucks showed a video of the backstage melee on Dynamite.

Punk eventually made his return to WWE and has since become a cornerstone for the promotion again. He is currently preparing to compete in the Men's Elimination Chamber match on March 1, 2025.

