"Sounds like f*cking h*ll" - Former AEW star savagely slams fan tweets after Vince McMahon's retirement from WWE

A former AEW star has apparently had enough of fan opinions since Vince McMahon stepped down from WWE.

The pro-wrestling world was in shock recently when the WWE CEO announced his retirement at the age of 77. The veteran announced his game-changing decision on Twitter, where he simply stated that it was time for him to walk out.

Expectedly, this was followed by a large number of reactions. One particular fan tweet which spoke about the promotion's financial state caught the eye of recently departed AEW star Joey Janela, who exploded at the seemingly nonsensical comment.

"Oh great, every wrestling fan on here is gonna talk like a Financial expert today! Sounds like fu*king hell," Joey Janela tweeted.

You can check out the full uncensored tweet here.

The Bad Boy left Tony Khan's promotion in May this year after his contract with AEW expired. He has worked in a large array of indie promotions, and is mostly known for his work in GCW and PWG among other brands.

Vince McMahon's retirement comes amid an ongoing investigation into allegations of misconduct against the former WWE CEO. While Stephanie McMahon and Triple H, alongside Nick Khan, have filled the void left behind for now, it remains to be seen how the company will change in the coming weeks.

Joey Janela's reaction following the WWE CEO's retirement prompted varied responses from fans

The former AEW star's enraged tweet caused quite a buzz in the Twitter community, especially due to Janela being frequently outspoken on social media.

A number of fans seemingly agreed with the Bad Boy's train of thought, filling the comments section of his tweet with hillarious responses.

Rickee @RickeeLynn @JANELABABY



The best part of The best part of #AccountingTwitter is that we all openly admit we have no idea what we're doing most days. @JANELABABY 😂The best part of #AccountingTwitter is that we all openly admit we have no idea what we're doing most days.

Ian Henry @ZombieJesus198 @JANELABABY Ill have you know I graduated top of my class at Social Media University. @JANELABABY Ill have you know I graduated top of my class at Social Media University.

However, some people also felt that Janela was wrong.

OKC @victor_okc @JANELABABY Don’t need to be an expert to identify embezzlement @JANELABABY Don’t need to be an expert to identify embezzlement

Regardless of what people may say, the retirement of Vince McMahon is expected to cause much more than a simple ripple in the pro-wrestling business.

