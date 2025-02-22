Former AEW star says she hasn't retired; wrestling future uncertain

A former AEW star has just given an update regarding their future in wrestling. This comes after it's been two and a half years now since they stepped foot in a ring.

Big Swole was a star signed to AEW from 2019 to 2021. Following her departure from AEW, she competed briefly on the independent circuit. She had to put a hold on her time in wrestling as she reportedly suffered from Crohn's Disease. It seems that she has been doing better recently.

During her appearance on the Young Kings Wrestling podcast, Swole was asked whether she had retired from wrestling. She replied that she was in no rush to get back into it, as she had only recently healed from her health issues. She then revealed that she was not retired, and was planning on taking it slow and testing the waters on a return.

"I've prayed on it, you know, and I'm just kind of waiting. What I don't want to do is jump back into something after the most high has healed me from it, you know? So, I feel like I've been doing things what I want to do so now it's just about being obedient. So, I'm not retired, but also, I'm not actively wrestling because I just want to have some time with this new body, this new creation, if you will, and just allow it to you know breathe for a second before I go and not necessarily destroy it, but you know, test the waters out." [9:10-9:48]

The AEW star's husband, Cedric Alexander was recently released from WWE

Earlier this month, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was among the recent string of releases by the Stamford-based promotion.

Cedric Alexander took to X/Twitter to send a final message after he departed from the company. He thanked them for the opportunity given to him, and the memories he made. He mentioned how he was now counting down the 90 days of non-competition due to his contract.

"Thank you for the last 8 1/2 years! Being a professional wrestler has been a dream of mine since I could form memories and I will continue to do so till the good Lord says otherwise. #SeeYouIn90," Cedric wrote.

Expand Tweet

Many have speculated that Alexander could go to AEW seeing as the rest of his former stablemates in the Hurt Business were not reunited as a unit, and he could fit in his former role in their ranks. He has hinted at joining hands with them, but only time will tell.

Please give credit to the Young Kings Wrestling podcast and give an H/T when getting quotes from the piece.

