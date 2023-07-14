Former AEW star seemingly hints at being held back in the promotion before departure

A former AEW star has taken to Twitter to express his dismay at being held back in the promotion.

Since its formation, AEW has been looked at as a land of opportunities for underused talents in various wrestling promotions, especially WWE. Many former WWE superstars, like Jon Moxley, Dax Harwood, and Cash Wheeler, have jumped ship and found a fair share of success in the young wrestling promotion. But after four years of talent intake, even All Elite Wrestling has become crowded and unable to provide equal opportunities to all.

In a recent Twitter post, Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol shared his disappointment in being underused and not allowed to exhibit his creativity and athleticism during his time with the promotion. He added that he kept saving and holding back his crazy arsenal for a chance to display it in a big TV match, but it never came to fruition.

"I saved and held back so much of my crazy arsenal, in hopes to bust it out in a big tv match that never came… so much so that people didn’t even fully see the extent of my creativity, athleticism and hint of crazy. Time for me to reintroduce myself…"

A fan had an interesting reaction to the post and pointed out that he could have displayed his skills well even on Dark. In response, Fuego Del Sol further complained that he was getting just 5-6 minute matches and didn't have enough time, but towards the end, he started trying hard.

"Harder to make it make sense in 5, 6 or 7 minute matches but towards the end I started busting it out more."

Fuego Del Sol's disappointment is not misplaced, as during his time in the promotion, he mostly performed on AEW Dark and rarely got a chance on main shows like Dynamite or Rampage. With the ever-expanding roster, many deserving names are flailing in the promotion.

Former AEW talent Fuego Del Sol recently announced the opening of his own wrestling school

Last week, Fuego Del Sol shared his plans to open a wrestling school in Oklahoma through a Facebook post.

"Thinking about starting my own wrestling school in Oklahoma. I have a love for teaching and I truly believe I can contribute to the wrestling business in a positive way. Only issue is it may be in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma but if I build it… will they come?"

After receiving a positive reaction from fans, he expressed his doubts about and motivation behind opening a school.

Despite his reservations, he was able to convince himself about the viability of his idea and is currently working on its execution.

