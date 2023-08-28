Former AEW star seemingly takes a jibe at CM Punk after another backstage altercation at All In

CM Punk seems to be the talk of the town these days, as another former AEW wrestler takes a cheeky dig at him, referring to his alleged backstage altercations with several wrestlers.

For the past few weeks, CM Punk has constantly been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Following his long-awaited return after the alleged backstage incident with The Elite members, The Voice of the Voiceless has been reported to be involved in more backstage exchanges than before.

In the most recent news, Punk reportedly had a physical altercation backstage with former FTW Champion Jack Perry during the All In show. Following another incident, former AEW star Joey Janela sent out a tweet. He mentioned Punk in his post, comparing him with an animated TV show parody character.

"Cm Punk is like South Park Russell Crowe," Janela tweeted.

Russel Crowe is a character in the animated series, "South Park." Crowe is basically a character who picks up a fight with almost everyone, everywhere. Furthermore, referring to Punk as Russel Crowe is definitely taking a shot at his alleged backstage behavior with several wrestlers.

What happened between CM Punk and Jack Perry during All In?

Jack Perry defended his FTW Championship against Hook during the Zero Hour pre-show, where he ended up losing the title. However, what happened after the match is in the headlines right now. As per reports, Perry bumped into Punk backstage, which resulted in a physical altercation between the two.

Furthermore, it was also reported that Perry was removed from the arena following the altercation, and The Second City Saint was also escorted out by the security after his match with Samoa Joe, in which he retained his "Real" World Championship.

Meanwhile, more updates regarding the incident will be provided in the near future. Henceforth, it remains to be seen what could be the aftermath of the alleged incident and how Tony Khan deals with it.

