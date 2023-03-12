Former AEW star seemingly teases WWE WrestleMania 39 appearance

An ex-AEW star recently took to Twitter to hint at a WWE WrestleMania 39 appearance.

The star in question is Joey Janela, who was with the Jacksonville-based promotion since 2019. Being one of the first signees after Tony Khan founded the company, Janela participated in a large number of matches right from the get-go. While he had an entertaining run, he never bagged any titles in his three-year tenure with All Elite Wrestling.

Janela was released from the promotion in May 2022, after his contract expired. Since then, he has made appearances in DDT Wrestling and has been working in the independent wrestling scene.

While "The Bad Boy" is yet to show any inclination to join WWE, he recently took to Twitter to seemingly hint at a WrestleMania appearance.

"Yo @Lauderdale11 did they give us those mania box seats again? Can I bring 1+ Can you ask Nick or steph on Monday? Gabe also coming to scout all of the collective shows btw"

You can check out the full tweet below:

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY



This year's WWE WrestleMania has a lot of compelling storylines in place

The change of management to Triple H has evidently had an effect on the quality of storylines going into WrestleMania, according to WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Mantell praised the attention given to the plotlines in progress. He also credited Triple H for the welcome changes.

"Since [Triple H] has taken over, you could see a big, big change. Everything is more deliberate; everything is more thought out. I think Vince just kind of threw it together just to get through it, because he has done that thousands and thousands and thousands of times, and it's not like they are dying of lack of money. They got all the money. They are printing money, anyway. But Triple H is a welcome addition to that creative team," said Dutch Mantell. (15:30 - 16:02)

Check out the entire video below:

As of now, it remains to be seen what surprises the event has in store, and whether Joey Janela will make an appearance as well.

