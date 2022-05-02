"A superkick for you and a piledriver for your wife" - Former AEW star takes a massive shot at Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux

Former AEW star Joey Janela sent a warning to Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux on social media ahead of their upcoming match.

Janela recently defeated Masha Slamovich at Game Changer Wrestling's Life Goes On event on May 1. Meanwhile, Kross has returned to Major League Wrestling after his WWE release last year. The Bad Boy and Kross will face off at WrestlePro's Back to Brooklyn event on May 6 in New York.

Taking to Twitter, Kross hyped his match with Janela by tweeting his signature catchphrase from his NXT days. The 32-year-old star replied by stating that he plans on attacking the couple with some vicious moves during the bout.

"A superkick for you and a piledriver for your wife," Janela tweeted.

Check out the exchanges below.

Janela's three-year contract with AEW expired on May 1st after both sides failed to agree upon an extension earlier this year.

Former AEW star Joey Janela recently shared details on how he used his earnings

Joey Janela went on Twitter to recall his stint with the Jacksonville-based promotion. He was one of the initial signees when the company started in January 2019.

The former champion stated that he spent big bucks on seafood instead of buying a new car. Janela emphasized that he utilised his contract properly despite the expenses.

“Sunday my AEW contract expires, & I have the same car I had in 2019 before it started. Got me thinking what the f*** did I spend my money on? I spent it on f****** lobster, lots and lots of f****** lobster aka Did my first contract absolutely 100% correctly!!”

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. Joey Janela confirmed his AEW contract has officially expired today. https://t.co/SM8GJPjRWn

As of right now, Janela is regularly appearing on the independent circuit. However, it remains to be seen if he will wrestle in a significant promotion once again.

Who would win between Killer Kross and Joey Janela? Drop off your comments below.

Edited by Pratik Singh