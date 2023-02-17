Former AEW star set for an appearance during WWE WrestleMania 39 weekend

With WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood around the corner, it has been announced that former AEW star Brandi Rhodes will be participating in the WrestleCon festivities. Cody Rhodes' wife will be taking part in the event during this year's WrestleMania weekend.

The former AEW Chief Brand Officer departed All Elite Wrestling along with her husband Cody Rhodes in January 2022. She will be making an appearance during WrestleMania 39 weekend in Los Angeles. Despite reports of her training and having matches at the Performance Center last year, Brandi has not made any major appearances for WWE since her departure from AEW.

Brandi Rhodes tweeted that she will be participating in a signing in conjunction with the Dusty Rhodes Foundation, a charity organization founded by her late father-in-law.

“After 2 years (or maybe more) I’m finally coming out to sign for The Dusty Rhodes Foundation. I don’t anticipate another wrestling signing in my future so PLEASE bring me whatever you would like signed, especially those sweet Lil’ Bran Bran dolls,” Brandi wrote.

The WrestleCon convention is an annual gathering of wrestling fans and industry professionals that takes place during WrestleMania weekend. It features a wide range of events, including autograph signings, photo opportunities, and panel discussions.

Former AEW star talks about potentially returning to the ring

Brandi Rhodes was asked if she sees herself returning to the ring. Brandi worked as a ring announcer for WWE before becoming an in-ring performer. She later made a name for herself in the wrestling industry through her impressive performances on the indie circuit and in AEW.

During an interview with BARE magazine, the former AEW star was asked if she had plans of returning to the wrestling ring. She responded that she feels good about her decision to take a break from the industry for about a year.

"It has been about a year. I feel very good about the decision. There was a lot about my position in the industry that took a lot of the joy out of it for me. Life is too short to be fighting so hard and still left feeling unfulfilled. Especially with everything that I have to offer still mentally and physically. I’d like to experience joy in my contributions at this point." [H/T- BARE]

While her possible return to the ring remains uncertain, she has chosen to step away from the wrestling business to focus on her role as a mother.

