Former AEW star speaks out after career hangs in the balance

A former AEW star has spoken out as he prepares to put his career on the line in a high-stakes match. This is something that will determine his long-term future.

Fuego Del Sol was with AEW from 2020 to 2023 and then briefly in 2024. During his time with the company, he did not win any major titles and often found himself in the midcard. Since leaving Tony Khan's company, he has been very active on the independent scene.

Currently, he wrestles for Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) and will be taking on Atticus Cogar on Friday, April 18, in Las Vegas. The condition is that the loser will have to leave GCW. He has now taken to X/Twitter to speak out about the match and had some harsh words for his opponent.

“LOSER LEAVES GCW! This place ain’t big enough for the both of us! I will rid this place of this B*TCH once and for all!” he tweeted.

Check out his post here:

Former AEW star Fuego Del Sol was unsure about the future

Last month, former AEW star Fuego Del Sol sent a message to his thousands of followers, saying that he was unsure about his future and that things were up in the air.

However, without being overly negative, Del Sol ended the message on a positive note. He wrote:

“So many things are “up in the air” in my career and life right now. It could go in a few different directions depending on decisions out of my control and how the next couple months go. Sorry to be so vague, focused on reaching my goals while there is still time.”

This is from last month and looking at how things have turned out since, he is pretty set. This upcoming match in April will definitely be a career-defining one.

