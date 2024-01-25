Former AEW star takes a massive shot at the company

Many former AEW stars have been complimentary of Tony Khan and their time in the company after departing. Others, however, have addressed issues they had with the Jacksonville-based promotion. Although former All Elite star Joey Janela has done a bit of both, his most recent comment was a swipe against the company's merchandise.

Despite being referred to by some critics as a glorified T-shirt company, many fans have had issues with AEW's merchandise. The company is partnered with PWTees and sells products primarily through its ShopAEW outlet. The latest t-shirt unveiled for wrestling legend Sting is turning heads on social media.

The new shirt is a tribute to The Stinger's iconic look in early '90s WCW, featuring neon pink and blue font. It was unveiled today in celebration of The Icon's upcoming final match and retirement at the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3rd.

Taking to X, Joey Janela commented on the t-shirt, calling it the first good design the Jacksonville-based promotion has developed since he left the company:

"First good shirt since I left," wrote The Bad Boy on X.

AEW is reportedly still in the running to sign Kazuchika Okada

When one door closes, another opens, or so the saying goes. Despite losing several major talents over the past couple of years, Tony Khan's promotion has continued to beef up its roster with huge free-agent acquisitions.

One of the biggest names set to hit the open market this year is NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada. The Japanese phenom is finishing up with his home promotion and will look to test the waters in a new environment.

Rumors swirled after Monthly Puroresu indicated that The Rainmaker might be on his way to WWE and would potentially debut in NXT. However, a new report from Fightful Select has called this claim "premature" and noted that AEW officials still believe the company is very much in the running to acquire Okada's services.

Okada has been noted to be a fan of WWE and has expressed his desire to compete at WrestleMania in the past. However, The Rainmaker has also put in plenty of work with the Jacksonville-based promotion and is close friends with several of its talents and executives.

Where do you think Kazuchika Okada will end up? Do you like the design of Sting's new t-shirt? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below!

