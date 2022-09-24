Former AEW star Tamilian Vineesh clears the air on recent comments about CM Punk (Exclusive)

Former AEW Dark star Tamilian Vineesh recently offered some clarity on his comments, which surfaced online, about CM Punk and the promotion.

Tamilian competed within AEW for the first time in 2021, notably battling current tag team champions The Acclaimed. In clips that surfaced via social media, he was seen commenting on his experience with the promotion, labeling allegedly suspended former world champion CM Punk a "racist piece of sh*t."

Vineesh has since commented to Sportskeeda on the matter, explaining that he did not consent to the clips being posted.

"The videos out there aren’t posted with my permission or consent. I was promoting my podcast on few of the YouTube live feeds, one individual started throwing names and asked me about my opinion, bunch of names. I was answering it. And someone recorded it, edited and posted from a fake account in social media. I never posted anything anywhere. I never gave my permission or consent for those videos."

He went on to further explain that he seeks to provide further insight on the matter. The former AEW star added that he remains grateful for the leaked clips as they have given him the opportunity to express himself.

"But I do stand by a few things that I said. I will share my personal experience soon publicly. The person who did post those videos out there didn’t do it with good intentions for sure but guess what I thank him for giving me an opportunity to stand up and rise my voice publicly," Tamilian Vineesh wrote.

Tamilian made his debut on the May 12 taping of Dark last year, losing in tag team action to the Dark Order's Colt Cabana and Evil Uno. He returned alongside Baron Black to take on The Acclaimed the month following in another losing effort.

Tamilian Vineesh said he had endured racial discrimination in AEW

During a recent interview, the former Dark star recently labeled The Second City Saint as "racist" and stated that he faced discrimination. He added that he did not want to name the people.

"CM Punk is one of the biggest f*ckin' racist pieces of sh*t I ever met in my life...I have experienced discrimination of course, and I don't really want to name the people. But of course, CM Punk's name is there but I don't really care about the dude, he's small, he's skinny. Like I said he's one of the worst guys I ever met from AEW," Vineesh said.

Check out the clips here.

bakedLIVE @bakedLlVE @VineeshhhhN : "I did have a experience with @CMPunk and I believe he acted the way he acted maybe because of the color of my skin, maybe the nationality, the heritage I represent, I don't know. But at the same time, I have experienced discrimination in @AEW absolutely. 100%." .@VineeshhhhN: "I did have a experience with @CMPunk and I believe he acted the way he acted maybe because of the color of my skin, maybe the nationality, the heritage I represent, I don't know. But at the same time, I have experienced discrimination in @AEW absolutely. 100%." https://t.co/Y8mbIx7EFa

CM Punk is currently sidelined with an injury he suffered during his match against Jon Moxley at All Out this year. He beat the current world champion for the title but had to relinquish it following a reported backstage brawl against Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks.

Do you think Punk will return to action soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

