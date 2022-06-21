"Pretty sure there's some talent" - Former AEW star teases a non-wrestling collaboration with Sasha Banks

Former AEW and current NJPW star Lio Rush recently shared his thoughts on a potential hip-hop collaboration with multi-time WWE Women's Champion Sasha Banks.

The former WWE Superstar is about to launch his new Extended Play (EP) on June 24 called 'Not Alone 2.' He has been making music for quite some time and has released various studio albums and EPs such as 'The Final Match' and 'I Wonder.'

Speaking with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc, the former Ring of Honor star was asked if he would ever collaborate with The Boss on a track. Although he hasn't heard Banks rap, Rush is open to the idea and is sure that she has the talent since she is related to Snoop Dogg.

“Sasha can hop on a track for sure. The invitation is open... I haven’t [heard her rap], but, you know, with her cousin being Snoop Dogg, I’m pretty sure there’s some talent there," Rush said.

WWE has reportedly released Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks and her tag team partner Naomi walked out of Monday Night RAW on May 16 as they were upset by their booking. Since then, they have been suspended indefinitely.

This has led to speculation about Banks' current status in the Stamford-based promotion. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported on June 16 that WWE had released the Boss. He added that he did not know if Banks was the one who requested it.

Here's what he tweeted:

"I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end."

Since Giri's initial report, other sources have also reported of her being let go by WWE. However, it is important to note that there has been no official statement from WWE or Banks regarding this matter.

It will be interesting to see what happens next with the Legit Boss. We will have to wait and see if she reconciles with WWE or goes on to find new opportunities elsewhere.

