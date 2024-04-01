Former AEW star threatens to show up in WWE if Cody Rhodes wins Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 40

A former AEW star recently claimed he would appear at WrestleMania XL if Cody Rhodes wins the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The star being discussed is Joey Janela.

The Bad Boy worked under Tony Khan's regime for three years between 2019 and 2022. He left the Jacksonville-based promotion on May 1 after his contract expired. He has been performing at DDT Pro-Wrestling (DDT) since June 2022.

Cody Rhodes will look to finish his story at WrestleMania XL as he is set to face Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night 2. However, The Bloodline has intended to wreck his story by trying to make it a 'Bloodline Rules' bout on Night 1 of the event. Joey's recent post suggests he could be a trouble for Cody Rhodes too.

Joey Janela took to X social media platform and implied challenging The American Nightmare following his win at 'Mania. He claimed to have a clause in his AEW contract, where it says that if Cody wins any championships outside of All Elite Wrestling, he can cash in for a title match.

"I put a clause in my AEW contract that if Cody won a world championship in any promotion in the future I could cash in an opportunity for a championship shot. So if he wins I’ll be cashing it in and will beat him at WrestleMania 40. I’ll then merge the the GCW and WWE Championship leading to losing them both to Jimmy Lloyd in a finger poke of doom scenario, ending this pathetic industry once and for all," Janela wrote.

Roman Reigns takes a shot at Cody Rhodes' AEW run

Rhodes was one of the founders and in-ring performers of AEW. He competed in the company for around three years before returning to WWE in 2022 at WrestleMania 38.

While speaking with Pat McAfee on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns took a dig at The American Nightmare's run in AEW and said it means 'a whole lotta nothing.'

"Cody was off doing who cares, a whole lotta nothing. He saw what we were doing in WWE and wanted to be a part of that."

It will be interesting to see if Joey Janela's statements are true or not.

