Roman Reigns buries Cody Rhodes’ AEW run

Roman Reigns referenced a major juncture in Cody Rhodes' career in one of his recent interviews. The Tribal Chief claimed that Cody's AEW run was what led him back to WWE.

The American Nightmare was one of the founders of All Elite Wrestling. He also competed as a member of the roster for around three years before eventually departing the company and returning to where it all started for him. Since then, his stardom has only gone up, and he is now gunning for a world title.

While visiting The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns referenced Cody Rhodes jumping ship to WWE. He took a shot at Rhodes' time with AEW, which for him was something meaningless. The Tribal Chief claimed that upon seeing how things were going in the rival company, Cody wanted to join them.

"Cody was off doing who cares, a while lotta nothing. He saw what we were doing in WWE and wanted to be a part of that."

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's reactions to getting outsmarted by Cody Rhodes

On SmackDown this week, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a man-to-man confrontation ahead of their highly-awaited matches taking place at WrestleMania XL.

At this point, neither of the two brought any backup, as this was meant to be a one-on-one encounter. The only other person in the ring at the time was The Tribal Chief's Wiseman, Paul Heyman.

Eventually, Roman thought he had the advantage as he admitted that he was playing with Cody and had the entire Bloodline stationed ringside, ready to surround him as soon as they were done talking.

Rhodes seemed unfazed by this, and he revealed that he too brought some backup as he had seen this coming. That's when Jey Uso and Seth Rollins appeared.

After the segment, WWE was able to capture The Bloodline's reactions as they were heading backstage. It seemed that they were not pleased with what went down.

It's safe to say that Cody one-upped them this week, and it remains to be seen how they'll retaliate. The Rock also becomes a factor as he was not present this week, and he may have some things in store for The Bloodline's opponents.

