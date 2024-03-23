Paul Heyman took to social media to send a message to Cody Rhodes after confirming that The Bloodline won't appear on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Heyman confronted Rhodes and asked him to show up alone on SmackDown. Rhodes is confirmed for a one-on-one segment with Roman Reigns.

Taking to his Instagram story, Heyman sent a one-word message ahead of Reigns' confrontation with Rhodes. The Wise Man hyped up the segment:

"TONIGHT," wrote Heyman.

Check out a screengrab of Heyman's Instagram story:

Roman Reigns believes he has established himself as a WWE legend

According to Roman Reigns, he has established himself as a WWE legend and even compared himself to John Cena.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, The Tribal Chief credited The Cenation Leader believes in "quality over quantity." This led Reigns to compare his current title reign to Cena's multiple reigns as the World Champion. Reigns said:

"I don't take anything away from anybody. What John (Cena) has done, yeah, as far as generations come, that is GOAT level stuff. But for me, it has always been about quality not quantity. John has a lot of title reigns, but he doesn't have a title reign that can compare to what I've done in the past four years. So this quality that I have put on display, it speaks for itself."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes. The latter won his second consecutive Men's Royal Rumble Match and earned a shot at Reigns' title.

However, before challenging Reigns on Night 2, The Tribal Chief will team up with The Rock on Night 1 to face the team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins. A victory for Reigns and The Rock will give Reigns the advantage on Night 2 for his title defense against Rhodes.

