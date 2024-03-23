Roman Reigns reveals why he is better than WWE legend

Roman Reigns believes that he has established himself as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The Tribal Chief will be defending his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL next month.

The Tribal Chief will be making an appearance on tonight's edition of SmackDown in Wisconsin. He will be having a face-to-face with Cody Rhodes ahead of their highly-anticipated title match at WrestleMania. Reigns has put together a historic run as champion and recently claimed that he is one of the best to ever do it.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show today, Reigns was asked to comment on being in the same conversation as John Cena as one of the greatest superstars of all time. Reigns said he believes in quality over quantity, and The Cenation Leader never had a title reign as substantial as his.

"I don't take anything away from anybody. What John (Cena) has done, yeah, as far as generations come, that is GOAT level stuff. But for me, it has always been about quality not quantity. John has a lot of title reigns, but he doesn't have a title reign that can compare to what I've done in the past four years. So this quality that I have put on display, it speaks for itself," he said. [From 02:25:28 - -2:25:50]

Roman Reigns on living his dream as a WWE Superstar

Roman Reigns has revealed how he is able to stay so focused as a WWE Superstar and become one of the top talents in history.

During his conversation on The Pat McAfee Show, Roman Reigns was asked by co-host Ty Schmit how he avoids boredom being so dominant. The Tribal Chief noted that he was living his dream:

"I'm living my dream, man. Like, this is what I've wanted for my whole life so I'm not one of those people that when they got there it just wasn't what I expected. I'm not like CM Punk, where I got to the top of the mountain and am like, 'Oh, it is not what I expect so I am going to b**** about it.' No, once you reach your goals, enjoy the dream. This is what you have been working for and that is exactly what I am doing," said Roman Reigns. [From 02:26:41 - 02:27:02]

WWE RAW star Cody Rhodes will be making an appearance on SmackDown tonight to have a promo with Roman Reigns. It will be fascinating to see what the two stars have to say later tonight on the blue brand.

