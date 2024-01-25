Massive WWE star reaches insane 1500-day milestone 

A big WWE name has crossed a massive milestone ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

Roman Reigns has broken a long list of records over the past four years as SmackDown's top champion. The Tribal Chief was last pinned in a singles match by Baron Corbin at the TLC 2019 event.

Roman Reigns recently crossed another huge milestone. He has now crossed a whopping 1500 days without being pinned in a singles match.

Expand Tweet

Baron Corbin says a lot has changed since his 2019-20 WWE feud with Roman Reigns

Reigns' feud with Baron Corbin in 2019-20 received tons of flak from fans. The dog food segment involving the two men received massive criticism from fans back then. Reigns turned heel mere months later, thus turning into The Tribal Chief.

Here's what Baron Corbin said about his feud with Reigns while speaking with Sam Roberts on Notsam Wrestling:

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum A** Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me," Corbin said.

Reigns would love to extend this impressive milestone to 2000 days. He is scheduled to compete in a Fatal Four-Way match for the Undisputed WWE Universal title at Royal Rumble 2024.

What do you think of Roman Reigns' impressive feat? Sound off in the comments section!

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.