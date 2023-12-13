"I want that anarchy"- The last man to pin Roman Reigns in singles competition wants to go against The Tribal Chief once again

Roman Reigns has been at the top of WWE for over three years.

The Tribal Chief has not been pinned or submitted in a singles match in that duration, with his last loss coming against Baron Corbin at TLC 2019 Premium Live Event. The latter has now once again stated his desire to go after his former rival.

Baron Corbin is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring from The Bloodline leader. The duo have been rivals throughout their careers. However, their paths have not crossed since Reigns turned heel.

During a recent interview, the former Money in the Bank winner highlighted the recent positive support he has been getting from the fans. Corbin also stated his desire to go up against Roman Reigns if he continues to get positive reactions.

"Such a weird world we live in right now where Baron Corbin gets cheered. [Inaudible] love it right now. Just because it’s going against what’s supposed to be happening. Sometimes, I want that anarchy, that mayhem, that madness. You know what, if people start loving what I do and really get behind it, I could be the guy to go against Roman Reigns because he needs a guy like that. It’d be a fun switch."

The NXT stressed that the dynamics have changed since they last met and thus rematch would feel fresh.

"The last time I worked with Roman, I was pouring dog food on him. Not a fun time for him. I also almost vomited with the dog food. But it would be a flip. He’s killing it right now, but if people get behind me, it would almost feel, and here’s why I like it, it’s fresh. It feels new. When they’re behind me, it’s like, dude, it’s not the same person you saw. When we were doing the Bum Ass Corbin, Sad Corbin, they were starting to turn and feel bad for me. But now it’s like they’re excited for me," Corbin said. [H/T: Fightful].

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns has transitioned into a part-time performer in the last year and a half. The Tribal Chief has only competed in a handful of matches this year and was last seen in action at Crown Jewel Premium Live Event where he defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight.

A lot has changed in WWE since then, with CM Punk and Randy Orton making their returns. The Legend Killer has also made it clear that he's looking to settle the score against The Bloodline. The Head of the Table is likely to address The Viper upon his return.

Roman Reigns will also have to keep a close eye on LA Knight who also has unfinished business with The Tribal Chief. With CM Punk also back, things are getting tough out there for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

