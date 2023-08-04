Who was the last person to pin Roman Reigns in a title match? Chances of 5-year streak ending at SummerSlam

Roman Reigns hasn’t been pinned for the WWE Universal Championship since he won it three years ago. The last time he had his shoulders pinned for the three-count in a title match, Triple H was still an active in-ring performer.

Roman Reigns’ last pinfall loss in a title match occurred five years ago. The Tribal Chief lost the WWE Universal Championship match to Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 34. The controversial ending led to a tense backstage moment between The Beast and Vince McMahon.

Brock Lesnar was also the last WWE Champion before the title was unified with the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 38 in 2022. The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line this Saturday at SummerSlam.

Roman Reigns will defend his title in Tribal Combat against Jey Uso. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion ended his cousin’s undefeated streak at Money in the Bank. He could also be the one to dethrone him for the title, though the chances of it happening are slim.

Jey was also the person to hand Roman his first pinfall loss in WWE a decade ago. The 37-year-old star has momentum in his corner as he heads into Ford Field this Saturday for the biggest match of his career thus far.

Former WWE personality gives his opinion on Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Dutch Mantell recently stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that Jey Uso won’t lose his credibility if he ends up on the losing side against Roman Reigns in their big title match at SummerSlam 2023.

"I don't think it's a question of whether he retains credibility. I think if they do the wrong thing, it isn't going to be Jey losing it, it's going to be the promotion losing it. This will lead to a tag team match or something, but we still got another major angle in this. And his brother [Jimmy Uso] might be a part of it. Here's Jey and Jimmy, are they together? Or are they not together?" Mantell said.

The former wrestling manager further claimed that the WWE Universe won’t be interested in seeing a potential match between The Usos.

It remains to be seen if Jey will defeat his cousin for the title at SummerSlam. What are your predictions for the match? Let us know in the comments section below!