Wrestling legend says nobody will be interested in Jimmy vs. Jey Uso match unless 38-year-old megastar is involved (Exclusive)

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso is a match that fans will seemingly be able to get behind, especially since The Bloodline story has elevated them in recent years. However, wrestling legend Dutch Mantell says that the level of interest in their possible bout will depend on the involvement of a certain 38-year-old megastar.

We are, of course, talking about none other than Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief has been front and center of the iconic Bloodline angle. Meanwhile, The Usos have arguably been the biggest beneficiaries, with Jey now part of the main event scene as a singles competitor.

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell argued that Jey Uso wouldn't lose credibility if he failed to dethrone Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023.

"I don't think it's a question of whether [Jey Uso] retains credibility. I think if they do the wrong thing, it isn't going to be Jey losing it, it's going to be the promotion losing it. This will lead to a tag team match or something, but we still got another major angle in this. And his brother [Jimmy Uso] might be a part of it. Here's Jey and Jimmy, are they together? or are they not together?"

Mantell believes that if Jey's story spun into a brother vs. brother angle with Jimmy Uso, then fans won't be too interested unless Reigns was involved:

"If they run brother vs. brother, if that did happen, what would that do? I don't know if people would want to go in and buy that, but it depends on how much Roman [Reigns] is involved in it." (3:56 - 4:48)

You can watch the full video below:

Jimmy Uso commented on his dream match against Jey Uso a few years ago

Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is a match that both brothers have wanted for a while now.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda a few years ago, Jimmy Uso said that he wanted an Owen Hart vs. Bret Hart type of situation where he faced his brother Jey Uso at WrestleMania:

"Another dream match would be me vs my brother at WrestleMania. I grew up watching Bret vs Owen in a cage match, and they beat the living hell out of each other. I thought what they did was really cool. And they've been doing that all their lives. That's the same way I see us whenever we get the chance for that to happen. But as far as a singles run right now, we're just concentrating on the tag division."

Would you like to see the abovementioned match at WrestleMania? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling.