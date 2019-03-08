WWE Rumors: Real reason Brock Lesnar threw his Universal belt at Vince McMahon at WM34

Brock Lesnar

What's the story?

Current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar is a man who walks his own path, and his actions in the past suggest that he's answerable to no one, even WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon.

One incident that was brought to light a few months ago on a WWE: 24 show was a backstage incident between Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon following The Beast's match at WrestleMania 34, against Roman Reigns.

In case you didn't know...

Following the match, which Lesnar won and retained his Universal title, Lesnar is seen entering the backstage area and throwing his Universal title belt at Vince McMahon, which shocked the WWE Universe.

There were rumours doing the rounds as to Lesnar and McMahon having a backstage bust-up, which was confirmed in the WWE: 24 episode.

The heart of the matter

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer has speculated the reason why Lesnar did what he did at WrestleMania 34.

“Either one of two things: Either Vince and Brock were working everyone because everyone was furious, or Brock was just trying to show that he’s Brock and he’s the Alpha and nobody else is. It could be either of those two. I don’t know which one it is. If it was Vince and Brock working everyone, Vince isn’t gonna tell them.

"The way it went down, my impression was that it was perhaps that work thing that I said, but nobody else believes that. Everyone else believes that it’s just Brock showing that he’s Brock and he can do whatever he wants and because he’s Brock he can get away with it. And in real life that’s the situation.” (H/T 411mania.com for the transcription)

What's next?

Lesnar will defend his Universal title against Seth Rollins at next month's WrestleMania 35 show.

