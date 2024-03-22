Roman Reigns reaches new WWE milestone 14 days before WrestleMania 40

Roman Reigns is undoubtedly the "Face of WWE" in 2024. As the Undisputed Universal Champion, he has elevated the standard to new heights, and while his methods have been questionable, he has set an example. His power and ability have allowed him to dominate the rest of the team. And now, just 14 days away from WrestleMania 40, he has reached a new milestone.

Kicking off his reign on August 30, 2020, Roman Reigns has held onto the Universal Championship for quite a while now. In fact, as of today, he has now held the title for a whopping 1,300 days. A huge moment for the Tribal Chief in what has been an illustrious run at the very top.

But, this is just the beginning for Roman Reigns. As The Head of the Table, he will surely want to leave a long-lasting mark on WWE history. As such, it wouldn't be that surprising if he were to aim at one day surpassing Bruno Sammartino as the longest-reigning champion in WWE history. To do that though, he will have to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 successfully.

It won't be easy, especially considering he will be in action for two nights in a row. First, he must team up with his cousin The Rock, and attempt to defeat the team of Rhodes and Seth Rollins. Then, Night 2 will see him go one-on-one against The American Nightmare with the title on the line. That being said, if there is one thing Reigns has proven in the last 1300 days, it's that he can get the job done, whether it's by hook or crook.

Roman Reigns will have a face-to-face with Cody Rhodes tonight on SmackDown

As was mentioned earlier, WrestleMania 40 is just 14 days away, and with The Road to WrestleMania slowly coming to an end, tensions are high. The storyline surrounding Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins continues to unfold and tonight on SmackDown we reach the next chapter.

On the last episode of Monday Night RAW, The Wiseman, Paul Heyman extended an invitation to The American Nightmare. He invited Rhodes to SmackDown on the pretense that he would have a face-to-face meeting with The Tribal Chief. A meeting that will take place in the absence of The Bloodline.

The catch is that Rhodes too is expected to come to the meeting alone. Knowing The Bloodline, this could be a trap, but at this point, there is no telling what will happen. Now, only time will tell if the challenger has made a big mistake.

