[WATCH] The Bloodline reacts to being outsmarted on WWE SmackDown

WWE has shared a video of The Bloodline's reaction after being outsmarted in the latest edition of SmackDown. Paul Heyman appeared on this past Monday's edition of WWE RAW and instructed Cody Rhodes to come to the blue brand alone.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes had a face-to-face this past Friday night on SmackDown ahead of their heavily-anticipated title match at WrestleMania XL. The Tribal Chief tried to orchestrate a trap but The American Nightmare had seen it coming. As Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa arrived on the scene, Jey Uso and Seth Rollins also hopped over the barricade to even the odds. The Bloodline was caught off guard and retreated to end the episode.

The promotion shared a video of The Bloodline making their way backstage after being outsmarted. The Wiseman of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, stared directly into the camera with an angry look on his face.

You can see the post below.

WWE RAW star on if The Bloodline's Paul Heyman could be his manager

Intercontinental Champion Gunther was recently asked if he would ever want Paul Heyman to be his manager in WWE.

The Ring General is the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and will be defending the title against Sami Zayn at The Show of Shows. Zayn won a six-man Gauntlet match earlier this month to earn the title shot at The Show of Shows.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Gunther revealed that he was happy with how things are at the moment, but noted that Paul Heyman is one of the biggest personalities in wrestling and there was a lot one could learn from such a person.

"I think right now I am good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously, there is a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business," he said. [From 12:19 - 12:50]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

The Bloodline has the chance to be more powerful than ever now that The Rock has officially joined the faction. Only time will tell how long The Great One and The Tribal Chief can work together before an issue arises.

Poll : Do you think The Rock will eventually betray Roman Reigns? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion