Gunther addresses whether Paul Heyman could become his advocate in WWE (Exclusive)

Gunther has nothing but praise for Paul Heyman's on-screen WWE performances and helpful words of advice behind the scenes. However, he is unsure if they should ever become allies on television.

Heyman has formed formidable partnerships with several WWE Superstars over the years, including Brock Lesnar and CM Punk. Since 2020, the former ECW owner has performed as Roman Reigns' special counsel.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther answered whether he would like Heyman to become his advocate:

"I think right now I'm good for how it is. He's one of the biggest personalities in wrestling. Everybody knows how he is and everybody knows who he is. Obviously there's a lot of knowledge, like I've spoken to him a few times, obviously, and the advice he can give or the experiences he can share, they're precious to hear for anybody else involved in our business." [12:19 – 12:50]

Watch the video above to find out why Gunther does not view Paul Heyman's ally Roman Reigns as a dream WWE opponent. He also spoke about his wish to face Brock Lesnar one day.

Gunther explains why he does not need Paul Heyman

While Paul Heyman continues to represent Roman Reigns, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser appear alongside Gunther on WWE programming as part of the Imperium faction.

The Ring General appreciates Kaiser and Vinci's support, but he believes he performs just as well by himself:

"When it comes to what I do out there, I've always been the best when I'm in charge of myself, when I'm the one who goes out there for myself," Gunther continued. "Right now I always have the back-up of Gio and Ludwig, which is worth a lot, but at the end of the day it's always been myself making the big decisions for myself, so I don't think I need anyone on my side in the future to help me to make those decisions." [12:51 – 13:25]

Gunther reprimanded Vinci after the Italian suffered a pinfall loss to Drew McIntyre in a tag team match on the July 10 episode of RAW. On July 17, Kaiser and Vinci were banned from ringside as their Imperium stablemate defeated Matt Riddle without any assistance.

Would you like to see Gunther and Paul Heyman appear together on screen? Let us know in the comments section below.

Watch the LIVE coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2023 on Sony Sports Ten 1 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on August 6, 2023, from 5:30 am IST.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.