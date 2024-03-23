Cody Rhodes makes a bold statement after his confrontation with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes has issued a bold statement on social media after he went face-to-face with Roman Reigns on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown and was confronted by The Bloodline.

The American Nightmare will challenge The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL for the second time in a row. He was unable to finish the story last year, but there is a chance that he could finally do it at The Show of Shows this year. If he and Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the tag team match against Reigns and The Rock on Night One, The Bloodline won't cause any interference in the main event of Night Two, which means Cody will have the Head of the Table all to himself.

This week on SmackDown, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns came face-to-face in the ring ahead of their big match. Even though The Bloodline was not supposed to show up, they did so anyway. However, Cody was not alone, as he brought backup in the form of Seth Rollins and Jey Uso. Taking to X/Twitter, The American Nightmare sent out a message after the show.

"bottom of the 9th," Cody Rhodes shared.

Fans will undoubtedly be waiting to see The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief collide at WrestleMania XL.

What does Cody Rhodes' tweet actually mean?

At the SummerSlam post-event press conference last year, Paul Heyman revealed that The Bloodline storyline was in the bottom of the third inning and that they were just scratching the surface. Fast forward to 2024, The Rock is also a part of the villainous group.

Cody Rhodes' recent tweet is actually related to what Paul Heyman said. "Bottom of the ninth" is a term used in baseball to refer to the second part of the ninth and final inning, basically the end of the game. Rhodes wants to finish his story at WrestleMania XL, so The American Nightmare is basically saying that this is the last page of the story.

