[WATCH] The Rock joining The Bloodline gets LOUD boos from live crowd at WWE show

WWE Superstar The Rock recently got heavily booed by the live crowd at The Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Fresno, CA, after he joined Roman Reigns' Bloodline on SmackDown.

After returning to World Wrestling Entertainment and seemingly taking Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania XL spot, The Great One started getting backlash from fans as they wanted The American Nightmare to finish his story. However, on last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, The People's Champ officially turned heel. He insulted the audience in the arena before declaring himself as a member of The Bloodline.

A fan recently took to Twitter to upload a video from The Road to WrestleMania SuperShow, where fans can be heard heavily booing as soon as The Rock's name was announced during the live event.

You can check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE legend Rob Van Dam believes there is nobody bigger than The Rock to main event WrestleMania

During a recent edition of the Whole F’n Show podcast, WWE legend Rob Van Dam said that he agreed with The Rock mocking Cody Rhodes' supporters and calling them "Cody Crybabies."

“I got interviewed at the signing in Queens yesterday, they asked what I thought about the whole situation, and I said that I agree with what I heard The Rock say on an interview when he said hashtag Cody Crybabies. I feel like they’re not complaining because the heel won, they’re complaining because they think they could write a better angle that would draw more money than the people that are doing it.”

The Hall of Famer added that he believes nobody is a bigger star than The Great One, including The American Nightmare.

“Sorry, he [Cody Rhodes] is not a bigger star than The Rock. And if you’re going to put the biggest star possible in your main event at WrestleMania, there’s nobody bigger than The Rock. He’s the biggest star in the industry.”

Many fans believe The People's Champ will betray Roman Reigns and The Bloodline at WWE WrestleMania XL, which could set up a match between the two real-life cousins for next year's Show of Shows.

It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for 'Mania.

Do you believe The Rock will betray The Bloodline? Let us know in the comments section below.