"He is not a bigger star than The Rock" - Hall of Famer unhappy with recent WWE decision

A WWE Hall of Famer recently weighed in on the fans turning on The Rock ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The Hall of Famer in question is Rob Van Dam. Fans have been rallying behind Cody Rhodes' quest to finish his story. The wrestling world caused massive outrage and started the #WeWantCody trend on X when they learned the original plans of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson facing Roman Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

This prompted WWE to change their plans, as The American Nightmare took his spot back from The People's Champ. The latter described Cody Rhodes' fans as a bunch of crybabies and turned heel in the process.

Speaking on the Whole F’n Show podcast, RVD shared his honest thoughts on the matter:

“I got interviewed at the signing in Queens yesterday, they asked what I thought about the whole situation, and I said that I agree with what I heard The Rock say on an interview when he said hashtag Cody Crybabies. I feel like they’re not complaining because the heel won, they’re complaining because they think they could write a better angle that would draw more money than the people that are doing it.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also made it clear that Rhodes is not a bigger star than Rock:

“Sorry, he [Cody] is not a bigger star than The Rock. And if you’re going to put the biggest star possible in your main event at WrestleMania, there’s nobody bigger than The Rock. He’s the biggest star in the industry.” (H/T - ewrestlingnews)

Will The Rock wrestle at WWE WrestleMania 40?

Now that Triple H has made Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns official for WrestleMania 40, fans have been wondering what's next for Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Big E pitched a few potential scenarios for WrestleMania main event this year:

My first thought was ... Are we going to do a tag match now?" Big E on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes potentially teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock. "Like, there is so many different ways this could play out. As a triple threat, do we see [Dwayne Johnson] as a special guest referee, I feel like with all these incredible power players looming about, and now we have, what, 50-ish days, WrestleMania, there's still so much time"

The People's Champ officially joined The Bloodline during the last episode of WWE SmackDown, thus cementing his full-fledged heel turn. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for the Hollywood star as WrestleMania fast approaches.

