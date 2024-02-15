Former WWE Champion discusses two potential scenarios for The Rock at WrestleMania XL

It is 2024, and The Rock is once again a featured WWE Superstar on television. It is certainly a wild time in the wrestling business, and arguably the most monumental as well, as a large number of eyes are attracted to the product.

Two weeks ago, it appeared that the company was on course to book Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WrestleMania XL. However, Cody Rhodes ultimately made his decision to challenge The Tribal Chief at the Show of Shows.

Speaking on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Big E (who was present at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff Press Event) expressed his excitement at the prospect of The Great One getting involved. He pointed to the intrigue surrounding The Rock's involvement, either in the form of an in-ring performance or as a guest referee to Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes:

"My first thought was ... Are we going to do a tag match now?" Big E on Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes potentially teaming up to take on Roman Reigns and The Rock. "Like, there is so many different ways this could play out. As a triple threat, do we see The Rock as a special guest referee, I feel like with all these incredible power players looming about, and now we have, what, 50-ish days, WrestleMania, there's still so much time." [From 45:34 to 45:54]

Big E's thoughts of The Rock potentially appearing as the guest referee have been the talk of wrestling town for weeks since the main event of WrestleMania XL was made official. It remains to be seen what The People's Champ has in store next when he returns to WWE SmackDown this Friday night.

The Rock discloses his intent behind WWE return in 2024

During a recent appearance on E! News, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spoke about his latest stint in the pro-wrestling juggernaut. Last month, it was officially announced that he has become a member of the TKO board and he is now part of The Bloodline Saga on WWE TV as well.

The Rock claimed his match against The Head of the Table is the biggest possible match they could host at the moment:

"WrestleMania, year over year, continues to get better and better, and bigger and bigger. So, the goal with me coming back to WWE, there were a few components to it. Number one and most importantly, what can we create for fans that is going to be interesting, and then, can we possibly create the biggest WrestleMania event of all time? The biggest match of all time between myself and Roman Reigns," he said.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare's former colleague and real-life friend, Matt Hardy, shared his honest feelings about the former AEW VP possibly winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title from Roman Reigns at The Showcase of Immortals in April.

