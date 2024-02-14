The Rock breaks character to reveal reason for WWE return

The Rock has broken character to reveal why he has returned to WWE. The Brahma Bull is scheduled to appear on this Friday's edition of SmackDown.

The wrestling world is still buzzing following the explosive WrestleMania Kickoff press conference last Thursday in Las Vegas. Fans completely rejected the idea of The Rock and Roman Reigns squaring off at WrestleMania 40, and the promotion changed course following the negative reaction. Cody Rhodes will now be challenging Roman Reigns at the Show of Shows instead, but he still has to deal with The Great One moving forward. The veteran slapped The American Nightmare in the face during the press conference last week.

In an interview with E! News published today, the 51-year-old broke character to explain why he returned to WWE. He noted in the interview that he wanted to create the biggest match possible with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"WrestleMania, year over year, continues to get better and better, and bigger and bigger. So, the goal with me coming back to WWE, there were a few components to it. Number one and most importantly, what can we create for fans that is going to be interesting, and then, can we possibly create the biggest WrestleMania event of all time? The biggest match of all time between myself and Roman Reigns," he said. [From 00:26 - 00:52]

You can check out the full video below:

The Rock on his connection with the WWE Universe

The Rock has claimed that one of the biggest reasons he is returning is to reconnect with the WWE Universe.

During his conversation with E! News, The People's Champion said that connecting with the fans is what he is looking forward to the most during his return. He admitted he doesn't have the same connection in Hollywood.

"The best thing about always coming back to this world of pro wrestling that I was born into is I get to connect with the people and the fans in ways that I don't have that opportunity to connect with them," he said. [From 00:53 - 01:07]

The Rock has a ton of power in the company now that he is on the Board of Directors. It will be fascinating to hear what the legend has to say this Friday night on WWE SmackDown.

Would you have liked to see Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at WWE WrestleMania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

