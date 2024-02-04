"Stealing Cody's spot," "Please leave WWE" - Fans bombard The Rock's Instagram with angry reactions after controversial SmackDown segment

WWE veteran The Rock is being bombarded with tons of hateful comments on his latest Instagram post following last night's events.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Great One made his huge return and had an epic face-off with Roman Reigns. He is seemingly replacing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 40 after the latter refused to wrestle Reigns at The Show of Shows this year.

Since then, fans have flooded Wrestling Twitter with angry messages targeting The Rock. The Brahma Bull's latest Instagram post was flooded with angry comments as well. Check out the video below highlighting some of those comments:

What the future has in store for The People's Champion remains to be seen.

The Rock reportedly pushed for replacing Cody Rhodes

As per Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Rock himself pushed for a match between him and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull also reportedly painted the match as a way to 'save' The Show of Shows following the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Vince McMahon.

Fightful Select spoke with multiple talents, and one of them had the following to say about the situation:

“I’ve known Dwayne [for] a long time,” one wrestler told Fightful. “Not only did the look on Cody’s face tell a story, the look on Dwayne’s told a story. I think in that moment he knew that this decision wasn’t going to work out quite the way that he imagined it. He was experiencing the same thing that he and Roman experienced in Philadelphia. He was being co-signed for something the vast majority didn’t want.” [H/T Fightful]

Judging by WWE's latest posts, it seems that a WrestleMania showdown between The Rock and Roman Reigns is happening, no matter what. With WrestleMania 40 still about two months away, things could certainly change based on the massive fan backlash that the Stamford-based promotion is currently receiving on social media.

