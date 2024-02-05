The Rock seemingly addresses public outrage over him taking over Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania spot

The Rock potentially replacing Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania XL has sparked massive outrage from fans online. The Great One seemingly addressed this in a recent post on Instagram.

Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble, and fans expected him to challenge Roman Reigns to finish his story at The Showcase of the Immortals. However, The American Nightmare declared on SmackDown that he wouldn't take on the Tribal Chief at WrestleMania.

The Rock showed up after the former AEW EVP's announcement. He stared at the Head of the Table as Cody Rhodes headed to the locker room. While nothing is official at the moment, the expectation is that The Great One will take on the leader of the Bloodline at The Show of Shows this April.

The Hollywood megastar wrote:

"So f#%king blown away by this insane energy from the People. Undeniable - and one of the loudest ovations I’ve ever experienced in my career. Thank you Birmingham, Alabama, [sic] thank you WWE, thank you to the man himself, Cody Rhodes - and most importantly, thank you to the People. Our connection is unbreakable and our bond is ELECTRIC. ~ People’s Champ. ps, tough skin, love the passion" - The Rock said.

Logan Paul wants to see Cody Rhodes over The Rock at WrestleMania XL

The reaction in favor of Cody Rhodes has been enormous. While fans have made their feelings very clear, it appears that the former TNT Champion's peers have his back too.

Logan Paul sent out a post on X/Twitter to declare his support for The American Nightmare.

The internet celebrity had a fallout with The Rock in the past, which makes his post even more interesting. Logan said:

"We made content together, went mega-viral with 70 million views and 50 million views, and linked up a couple of times. I would have considered us acquaintances, at least. We were just great, and then Japan happened. I hurt him so much that he basically wanted nothing to do with me, and rightfully so, so I knew I let myself down, I knew I let my fans down, and I knew I let my family down, but my idol too. Man, it just stung so bad, and it wasn't like I got the call from him."

Triple H has a lot on his plate in the wake of massive fan outrage, and it would be interesting to see the upcoming developments.

