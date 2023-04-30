Former AEW star will allow CM Punk into his locker room on one condition

So far in 2023, CM Punk has been in the crowd for a New Japan Pro Wrestling event, squashed his beef with The Miz at a WWE show and cheered on Trinity Fatu backstage at an IMPACT Wrestling taping. But a former AEW star won't let him back in his locker room unless he does something.

The former AEW star in question is Joey Janela, a man who has flourished on the independent circuit since leaving All Elite Wrestling. Along with regularly competing in Japan, Game Changer Wrestling is where Janela can be seen nowadays.

Picking up on the fact that CM Punk seems to be doing a tour of every backstage area in wrestling, Joey Janela took to Twitter following Punk's visit to IMPACT to state that the former AEW World Champion won't be allowed backstage at any GCW shows unless he does one thing: watch all of the Rocky movies.

"He can’t come in the GCW locker room until he’s completed the rocky movies. I will have him escorted off the premises on sight," tweeted The Bad Boy.

While it may sound strange out of context, the tweet is a reference to the fact that CM Punk admitted that he had never watched a single Rocky film, which caused a bit of friction between himself and Jon Moxley after The BCC member pitched the idea of referencing the Rocky III plot in their feud.

Joey Janela will even wrestle CM Punk if he watches all of the Rocky movies

This isn't the first time that Joey Janela has given CM Punk a Rocky-related ultimatum as the former AEW star is still in disbelief that someone can go through their whole life without watching one of the films.

Janela tweeted on April 17th that he would be more than happy to work with Punk at some point, but the "Straight Edge Superstar" needs to watch all of the Rocky movies in a row. Joey added two conditions: Punk has to watch them live on stream, and that he also has to include the Creed movies.

“The Bad Boy” Joey Janela @JANELABABY Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films… Ok guys here it is I’ll work with CM Punk, only on one condition he watches every Rocky movie in a row and live streams it like Shia LaBeouf watching his own films…

It has not been confirmed at the time of writing whether Punk has started the Rocky Marathon, but given that he still has a few weeks before he comes back, at least he will have something to pass the time.

