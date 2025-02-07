Former AEW talent announces sudden retirement

AEW has witnessed many retirements over the past few years and another former star has announced her sudden retirement from professional wrestling. The star is Dani Jordyn who competed for the promotion on AEW Dark.

In 2019, Dani Jordyn debuted in AEW on the November 13th edition of Dynamite where she was squashed by Nyla Rose. From May to December 2020, Jordyn remained a regular on AEW Dark and competed against talent like Hikaru Shida, Anna Jay, Kris Statlander, Penelope Ford, and more. She has also been active on the independent circuit.

However, a recent update by Dani Jordyn could mean that we may never see her in a professional wrestling ring again.

In a recent post on her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Dani Jordyn revealed that she's officially pulling out of professional wrestling due to struggles with her mental health. She reflected on losing interest in the business and acknowledged how it is not right for the talent she wrestles in the ring:

"I'd like to inform everyone that I am officially pulling out of pro wrestling. I'm not in a great place mentally. I've been struggling with that for a couple years now. Not too long ago I worked with someone who I had been looking forward to working, she gave me a great promo, & a great match. I gave her a sh*tty match & sh*tty promo because I didn't care to do more. It was so sad that I had no excitement about this show or what I was doing."

AEW saw two retirements last year

At the All Elite Wrestling Revolution PPV event last year, Sting teamed up with Darby Allin to wrestle The Young Bucks in his retirement match. The Vigilante picked up a huge victory and rode off into the sunset, leaving a remarkable legacy behind.

Another retirement was Bryan Danielson's who stepped away from full-time in-ring competition at WrestleDream PPV event. The American Dragon wrestled his former best friend Jon Moxley for the All Elite Wrestling World Championship. However, Moxley was able to defeat Bryan and take the World Title from him which resulted in his retirement from full-time competition.

It will be interesting to see if All Elite Wrestling see some more retirements later this year.

