AEW Dark Results - Former WWE Champion appears under a mask? Adam Cole almost loses big main event, Scary moment in women's match

Shawn Spears & Wardlow vs. Bear Country on AEW Dark

Bear Bronson and Shawn Spears got the match underway with the usual collar and elbow tie-up. Spears cartwheeled out of the corner, and Bronson wasn't too pleased with the Chairman's early shenanigans.

Spears mocked Bronson and paid for it by getting lit up with a clothesline. Bronson got one over Spears by executing a cartwheel and mimicking the '10' gesture. Spears responded by showing him the middle finger as Bear Boulder received the tag.

Wardlow came in and fans popped when he went toe-to-toe with Boulder. They engaged in a Greco-roman knuckle lock. Wardlow went for the double-leg takedown, but Boulder sprang back up and sent the Pinnacle member to the ringside area.

Bronson took both the opponents out with a tope suicida and slammed the steel steps to get a big reaction from the crowd. The match resumed in the ring as Bronson bit Spears in the forehead.

Wardlow came in and backed Bronson in the corner with a combination of uppercuts and shoulder blocks. A spinebuster came next as Wardlow's power was on full display.

Bronson blocked Wardlow's powerbomb and reversed it into a back body drop. He sat down on Wardlow's chest and began crawling over to his corner for the hot tag to Boulder.

Spears ran into two consecutive clotheslines before getting laid out with a scoop slam. Wardlow stepped in to save his partner, but Boulder sandwiched both Pinnacle members in the corner.

Boulder caught Wardlow in mid-air and put him down with a slam. Not many people can do that to Wardlow! Boulder went for the moonsault press from the second turnbuckle, but Wardlow rolled out and hit a big clothesline.

Boulder escaped the fireman's carry and even blocked Spears' double sledgehammer. He took him out with a powerslam before tagging in Bronson. Bear Country attempted the assisted splash, but Wardlow countered with the 'Casualty of War' finisher when Boulder came down.

A unique finish handed Pinnacle another win.

Result: Shawn Spears & Wardlow def. Bear Country on AEW Dark

Grade: B

KiLynn King vs. Renee Michelle on AEW Dark

Renee Michelle gave a good account of her strength in the early goings. She talked trash and shoved King in the face like a proper heel.

Michelle landed a few stiff forearm shots followed by some stomps in the corner. King ate a backheel kick but kicked out at two after the pinfall. Renee looked livid as she missed a running strike.

King wrenched Renee's arm and followed it with a running back elbow and a German release suplex. KiLynn eventually picked up the win with her Kingdom Falls finisher out of nowhere.

Result: KiLynn King def. Renee Michelle on AEW Dark

Grade: B-

Fuego Del Sol cut a promo backstage and had a message for Ethan Page.

Santana & Ortiz vs. Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore (AEW Tag Team Debut) on AEW Dark

Ortiz started the match with Gus De La Vega, and he survived an upset by kicking out of a roll-up.

Ortiz delivered a great spinebuster and allowed La Vega to tag Brandon Gore, who ate a dropkick as soon as he entered the ring.

The Inner Circle members worked in tandem to land and assisted back elbow. Gore continued to get punished with kick-based attacks.

Santana paid homage to Eddie Guerrero with the Three Amigos. Gus De La Vega came back in and got decked with a hard right from Santana. Ortiz and Santana showed tremendous teamwork with an assisted cutter, followed by a unique double-team facebuster finisher for the win.

Result: Santana & Ortiz def. Gus De La Vega & Brandon Gore on AEW Dark

Grade: B

