5 real-life love stories in AEW you probably didn't know

Currently, there are several couples in the AEW locker room. Although there are some famous ones, there are others lesser-known.

Many AEW stars are dating wrestlers in WWE and other promotions. A few are also in love with fellow AEW colleagues. Cody and Brandi Rhodes are probably the most famous couple in AEW as they play a crucial role in running the company. There are also other well-known partners, like Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

However, there are a few real-life love stories in the AEW locker room that fans might not know. A few of these lesser-known couples keep their relationship under the radar. They rarely post photos together or speak about their love stories in public.

Here are five real-life love stories in AEW you probably didn't know.

#5. AEW stars Lee Johnson and Julia Hart

AEW stars Lee Johnson and Julia Hart are officially dating.

Many wrestling fans may not know that AEW stars Lee Johnson and Julia Hart are dating. The two wrestlers have no pictures together and rarely address each other on social media. Nonetheless, they recently revealed their relationship on an episode of Cody and Brandi Rhodes' reality show Rhodes To The Top.

On the first episode of Rhodes To The Top, Johnson and Hart requested to talk to Cody.

"Julia and I just want to let you know that her and I are together," Johnson told AEW's Executive Vice President.

Cody Rhodes replied to Johnson's revelation by congratulating the couple.

Both Lee Johnson and his new girlfriend have trained and graduated from Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Factory training school. While Johnson joined the Nightmare Family in AEW, Julia Hart has aligned herself with the Varsity Blondes.

So far, Julia Hart has competed in 16 matches in AEW. She has seven victories and nine defeats. Her latest win came against Reka Tehaka on Dark last month.

Hart's boyfriend, however, has competed in 59 matches. He lost 40 and won only 19.

