5 AEW stars who are in a relationship with wrestlers in other promotions

A few AEW stars are currently in a relationship with wrestlers working in other promotions.

Today, there are many couples in the wrestling industry. A few of these couples currently share the WWE locker room, like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. Others also work together in AEW, like Adam Cole and Britt Baker.

Some couples don't have the privilege of working in the same company. Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo, for example, are split between WWE and AEW. Likewise, a few AEW stars are currently dating/married to talents who work for other wrestling promotions, such as IMPACT Wrestling.

While a few of these AEW stars' partners have made few appearances on AEW television, others have never set foot inside an AEW ring.

Here are five AEW Stars who are in a relationship with wrestlers in other promotions.

#5. AEW star Kris Statlander

Kris Statlander kicked off her wrestling career five years ago. She wrestled in a few promotions before joining AEW in 2019. The 26-year-old is currently in a relationship with IMPACT Wrestling star Caleb Konley.

Konley's career began nearly 11 years before his girlfriend made her debut. The 38-year-old spent several years on the independent circuit. In 2016, he joined IMPACT Wrestling. However, he left the company three years later, just a few months before Statlander signed with AEW.

Following his departure from IMPACT wrestling and before his girlfriend officially signed with Tony Khan's company, Konley competed in a dark match in AEW. He teamed up with Musa to face SoCal Uncensored's Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky. Konley's team lost the bout, and the 38-year-old never wrestled again in AEW.

Konley returned to IMPACT Wrestling in September 2020, playing the role of Tenille Dashwood's photographer. He has been wrestling there since.

Meanwhile, Statlander is currently one of the top stars in the AEW women's division. Despite not winning the title yet, she competed for the AEW Women's World Championship a few times. Her latest title shot came against Britt Baker last month at All Out. Nonetheless, she failed to capture the championship.

