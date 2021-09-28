Top IMPACT Wrestling star wants to face Braun Strowman in a first-time-ever match

IMPACT Wrestling star W.Morrissey (fka Big Cass in WWE) recently stated that he would like to go up against Braun Strowman.

Amidst speculation about The Monster Among Men joining IMPACT, Morrissey revealed in an interview with Tom Campbell of Cultaholic Wrestling that he would like to face Braun Strowman in a one-on-one match for the first time.

"I would [love to]. I’ve never gotten to wrestle him one-on-one. The only time I believe I was in matches with him was in The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia and then a ten-man tag-team match on Raw in 2016. I think it was the week before Battleground or something. I’ve always wanted to wrestle him one-on-one and if he came into IMPACT, I would love to mix it up with him.",said Morrissey. (H/T- Cultaholic Wrestling)

Rumors of Braun Strowman joining IMPACT Wrestling were initiated when the company's Executive Vice-President, Scott D'Amore, appeared on Jade Chung's Twitch stream and called their upcoming pay-per-view "Braun for Glory" instead of "Bound for Glory."

When is Braun Strowman wrestling next?

Since his release earlier this year, Braun Strowman has been constantly teasing a wrestling return on Twitter. There has been a lot of speculation about his future, with Mark Henry even stating that both Strowman and AEW are interested in each other.

There were also reports that he could return to WWE. However, after the aforementioned twitch stream reveal, everything points towards him signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

Nevertheless, earlier this month, it was revealed that he would be facing EC3 in a special event called "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All" on October 1st. This would mark his first post-WWE match.

It will be interesting to see how the match pans out and where he goes next. If he does decide to sign with IMPACT, there are a bunch of superstars he could fight, such as Morrissey, Moose, Alexander, Christian, to name a few.

Which promotion do you think Braun Strowman will sign with? Who do you want to see him face if he signs with IMPACT? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

