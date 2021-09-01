Braun Strowman to face former Superstar in first-ever post-WWE match

Former WWE superstar Braun Strowman is all set to have his first match outside the company. Strowman, whose real life name is Adam Scherr, took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he will be facing EC3 in a special event called "Free The Narrative II: The Monster In Us All."

The Monster Among Men uploaded a vignette to his Twitter account which shows EC3 getting an unwelcome visit from a large hooded figure, possibly Strowman himself.

According to the official website for Free The Narrative, the event will be available on October 1 for $10.00. Fans can also pre-order the event.

Strowman was released from his WWE contract on June 2, and his 90-day non-compete clause expired on August 31. As a result, the former WWE Universal Champion is now technically a free agent, so he is free to join any promotion he wants.

As to what Free The Narrative is, they define themselves as a promotion which is "completely independent" of any wrestling promotion. To provide an example, it is quite similar to Lucha Underground, as it mixes professional wrestling with cinema.

Where will Braun Strowman sign?

Braun Strowman in WWE

Based on Strowman's post, it's fair to assume that his match with EC3 will likely be a one-off event. As of this writing, there is no hard evidence to pinpoint where Braun Strowman will be headed next.

Reports emerged earlier which linked Strowman with a move to AEW, but there has been no word on this potential outcome.

It was also rumored that Strowman could re-sign with WWE when some of his merchandise was being sold on WWE Shop following his release from the company.

Strowman is a huge name in the wrestling business, and whoever ends up inking a deal with the powerhouse will be adding credible star-power to their roster.

Are you excited for Braun Strowman's first match outside of WWE? Were you surprised after finding out who his next opponent will be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

