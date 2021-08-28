Braun Strowman teases new name and next destination

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman has teased a new in-ring name and his next possible destination with a cryptic tweet.

Strowman was let go by WWE a short while ago in a release that took many fans by surprise. Strowman was the Universal Champion a year ago and defeated WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg for the belt at WrestleMania 36.

Braun Strowman recently posted a cryptic tweet in which he teased his next destination after the WWE release. The Monster Among Men also hinted at a possible new name.

"Remember in life if you’re gonna do something make sure you make a impact. Carve your name in stone!!! #Titan," tweeted Braun Strowman.

After seeing Strowman's tweet, many fans concluded that the former WWE Superstar is on his way to IMPACT Wrestling.

Braun Strowman did quite well for himself in WWE

Braun Strowman made his main roster debut as a member of The Wyatt Family in August 2015. He wreaked havoc on RAW and SmackDown and faced big names like Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins. Strowman was the winner of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35 in 2019.

Strowman was featured in the WWE Title picture a few days before his release. He had the following to say about being the same:

"It's just solidifying what I've been saying for months and months and months: The Monster is back on the top of the food chain—where he belongs," he said. "It's been a long, hard road to get back into the title picture and stuff like that, but I'm looking forward to it."

Braun Strowman has worked tirelessly on his physique following his WWE release, and it goes without saying that he looks more than ready to step back into the squared circle once again.

What do you think of Braun Strowman possibly making his debut in IMPACT Wrestling in the near future? Do you think Braun is teasing his immediate future or is the tweet his attempt to have some fun at fans' expense? Sound off with your comments section!

