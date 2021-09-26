5 AEW stars you might not know are engaged

For pro-wrestlers, time on the road takes a toll and they look towards those they love to find some comfort. This has led to many AEW stars popping the question to their partners and getting engaged.

Late last year, Penelope Ford and Kip Sabian married in one of the bigger segments in AEW history. The two also tied the knot in real life. Meanwhile, AEW commentator Excalibur also recently married, according to Jim Ross.

Similarly, many AEW wrestlers have taken the next step in their relationship and gotten engaged to their partners. These stars are looking to find the balance between work and family life before getting married.

In this article, take a look at the five AEW stars who recently got engaged.

#5. Sammy Guevara proposed to his girlfriend inside the AEW ring

Sammy Guevara is arguably one of the most popular stars in AEW. He’s been a pillar of The Inner Circle and has had some good matches and rivalries over the past three years.

Earlier this year, Sammy decided to propose to his longtime girlfriend in the middle of the AEW ring. During an episode of AEW Dynamite in Houston, The Spanish God came out before his match against Shawn Spears.

He addressed his hometown crowd and revealed that he had a big announcement to make. He paid tribute to his girlfriend of eight years before proposing to her.

“Houston, just so you understand, she’s been with me when I had no car, worked at Taco Bell, when I was wrestling in front of seven people. She’s been with me through the bad time and the good times – you’ve been there the entire time and so for that, I want to say thank you Pam.”

He got down on one knee while Tony Schiavone held the mic and let him pop the question to Pam. The AEW star’s girlfriend said yes before the two hugged as the crowd went wild.

Sammy has a long way to go in AEW, and Pam will likely stay by his side to watch him reach new heights.

