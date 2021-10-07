6 youngest wrestlers signed to AEW

The current AEW roster includes talent from diverse age groups to provide the perfect blend of youth and experience.

Having said this, Tony Khan believes youth is the company's future with the energy, vibrancy, athleticism, and heart they bring to the table. He sees young talent as a long-term investment, giving them all the tools to become big stars in the future.

In this article, we will look at six of the youngest wrestlers signed to AEW.

Special Mention - Brodie Lee Jr. aka Negative One

Brodie Lee Jr., the son of the late Brodie Lee, is eight years old right now but has all intentions of joining the AEW roster once he becomes an adult. Tony Khan's company has already put a pro wrestling contract on the table, which the youngster can fulfill when he turns 18.

However, young Brodie's mother has mentioned that school is his priority and he won't be engaging in serious training. Having said this, Negative One has made frequent appearances on AEW, which he gets to do as long as he gets good grades in school.

#6 AEW wrestler Alan Angels - 23 years old

Alan Angels, born on February 16, 1998, is one of the youngest wrestlers on the AEW roster. He is a member of The Dark Order, under the ring name 5.

Angels debuted on April 8, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite in a squash match against Lance Archer. Not many wrestlers have been able to kick out of AEW World Champion Kenny Omega's V-Trigger, but Angels did that the same month.

A solid performer with many potentials, Angels, has shared the ring with stars like Rey Fenix, one-half of the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, and Sammy Guevara, the reigning AEW TNT Champion.

#5 AEW wrestler Anna Jay - 23 years old

Born on July 15, 1998, Anna Jay is one of the fastest-rising young stars on the current AEW roster. Like Angels, she is also a member of The Dark Order.

On April 1, 2020, Anna debuted on AEW Dynamite against Hikaru Shida, albeit with a loss. Despite the setback, she has successfully teamed up with her partner Tay Conti as they advanced to the semi-final stage of the AEW Women's Tag Team Cup Tournament: The Deadly Draw. They had their biggest moment when they defeated current AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and her partner, Penelope Ford.

Even in singles action, Anna Jay has had victories over Brandi Rhodes, Alex Garcia, Red Velvet, Skyler Moore, Katalina Perez, Dani Jordyn, and Jazmin Allure, making her a force to be reckoned with.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy