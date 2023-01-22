Former AEW talent breaks silence amid rumors of WWE tryout under Triple H's regime

A former AEW talent recently spoke about the rumors surrounding him regarding WWE Tryouts.

The star in question, KC Navarro, was previously reported to be present during a WWE Tryout in December last year. Considering how active Triple H has been in scouting new stars ever since his ascension to power, it was rumored that Navarro could possibly be gearing up for a stint in the Stamford-based company.

KC Navarro had also previously appeared in several matches on AEW: Dark. In a recent interview with Wrestling Inc., he was asked to comment on the rumors of the tryouts. The 23-year-old star was quite evasive in his response.

"I don't know," Navarro said. "I think they're all just rumors. I don't know what everybody's talking about." When pressed further on the matter, Navarro remained coy: "I don't know, man. I hit my head a lot, so I'm not too sure." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

He further stated:

"I am currently a free agent right now, exploring options, doing my thing, looking to go international this year, Navarro said. "Got some cool things that are going to be announced, especially this Saturday, so you're not going to want to miss that. Even something about this title that might change this Saturday. So you want to check out Warrior this Saturday."

AEW has seemingly lost the chance to sign Colby Corino who is now scheduled to join WWE

While KC Navarro's status remains in the dark for the time being, WWE has apparently managed to secure Colby Corino as a roster member.

According to a recent Fightful report, Colby Corino and several other stars recently became free agents. Given Corino's talent, WWE seemingly wasted no time in potentially losing him to Tony Khan's signing spree.

The son of pro-wrestling legend Steve Corino, Colby certainly seems to have a genetic predisposition to the profession. As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see what the future holds for him in the coming months.

