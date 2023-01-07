Update on Colby Corino and more free agents possibly signing with WWE - Reports

WWE is starting off 2023 in newsworthy fashion with Vince McMahon returning to the company. It now appears that some more talent is on the way.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, former NWA performer Colby Corino is reportedly still going to sign with the company. It was originally reported by BodySlam that the second-generation wrestler would be coming to the promotion, but WWE could not legally talk to him until he was a free agent.

The 26-year-old tweeted that he was a free agent on January 2nd. He is the son of pro wrestling legend Steve Cornino and made a brief appearance with the company during RAW Underground in 2020. Fightful added that former NXT star Ezra Judge, formerly known as EJ Nduka with WWE, recently had his contract expire with MLW (Major League Wrestling) and there is no update on contract talks between the two parties.

Another MLW talent, Mads Krugger recently became a free agent but has not received much interest from WWE so far. According to Fightful, former Impact Knockout Lady Frost has not signed with a promotion since becoming a free agent but has received a contract offer from CMLL in Mexico.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp We have free agent/contract updates on EJ Nduka, Lady Frost, Mads Krugger, Colby Corino and Billie Starkz on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers right now! We have free agent/contract updates on EJ Nduka, Lady Frost, Mads Krugger, Colby Corino and Billie Starkz on FightfulSelect.com for subscribers right now!

Former WWE manager thought Vince McMahon would ruin Cody Rhodes

Vince McMahon's return to the company was officially announced earlier today. The 77-year-old resigned in July due to allegations of misconduct with former female employees but returned less than six months later.

One of Vince's biggest additions to the company last year was former AEW EVP Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare debuted as McMahon's selection for Seth Rollins' opponent at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes went on to defeat Seth three times in a row before suffering an injury ahead of Hell in a Cell 2022.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk show, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell admitted that he thought Cody would wind up getting lost in the shuffle under Vince McMahon's regime.

"Cody Rhodes is one that kind of slips your mind if you're not paying attention. He's there and I think the situation with him getting hurt might have worked to his advantage... And remember, I did make a prediction a year ago that my fear was under the old Vince [McMahon] regime, Cody would come in and somehow get lost in the cycle. And he didn't get lost in the cycle. And it looked like they were pushing him." (2:33-3:47)

Vince McMahon's return to the company will no doubt have the wrestling world talking over the next few weeks. It will be interesting to see if any free agents that were considering signing with the company are reconsidering now that McMahon has returned.

