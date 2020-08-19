Second generation Superstar Colby Corino made his RAW Underground debut

Colby Corino, the son of pro wrestling legend Steve Corino, made his RAW Underground debut on last night's episode of WWE RAW. Corino faced Erik of the Viking Raiders in the first fight of the night and was quickly vanquished. Colby Corino had previously appeared in WWE 205 Live where he was supposed to face former WWE Superstar Mike Kanellis, only for Kanellis to take him out before the bell had a chance to ring.

Steve Corino signed on with WWE as a coach in the WWE Performance Center in 2017 and currently also has a role as a producer in WWE NXT. During his career as a wrestler, Corino wrestled in ECW, IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Corino is a former ECW World Heavyweight Champion and a former Tag-Team Champion in Ring of Honor amongst others.

RAW Underground also saw the first appearance of indie star Brandi Lauren who faced Marina Shafir. Shafir, who is a former UFC fighter, made short work of Lauren.

Brandi Lauren has previously made appearances in WWE NXT as an extra.

John Cena's thoughts on RAW Underground

The RAW Underground concept has definitely made waves since WWE first introduced it. A lot of current and ex-Superstars have spoken up about their thoughts on the concept and included among them is the 16-time world champion, John Cena.

In an interview with Newsweek, Cena spoke about RAW Underground. He was hopeful of the concept being successful and said that it probably needed some time to reach its potential. Cena also added that RAW Underground was a fantastic opportunity for the performers:

[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth. It's an opportunity, that's exactly what it is. So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it.

