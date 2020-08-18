According to a report from WrestlingINC, WWE have discussed the possibility of introducing a new title for RAW Underground.

The news of the possibility of a new title for WWE RAW Underground was broken by Dan Beltzer (@BeltFanDan). He said that a title being introduced to RAW Underground had been pitched but there is no confirmation on if it will actually happen. Here's what the report, which also included what a possible RAW Underground title could look like, also said:

Supposedly the idea of a Raw Underground Championship was pitched. Suggestions included it looking beat up like the Hardcore belt with spray paint and simulated brick texturing.

RAW Underground was introduced on RAW a few weeks ago and saw the return of Shane McMahon as the host. We've seen several WWE Superstars compete in RAW Underground, including Shayna Baszler, Dolph Ziggler, Nia Jax, and Dabba Kato. We have also seen members of The Hurt Business take over RAW Underground.

MVP reveals how RAW Underground was pitched to him

In a recent interview with Newsweek, the leader of The Hurt Business, MVP opened up about RAW Underground and said that when the idea was first pitched, he liked it immediately. He also said that he was excited for the future of RAW Underground:

Creatively it was just go in there and beat people up and that's what we do. We did and it worked out wonderfully and we've gotten a lot of positive feedback. Overall, the reaction to RAW Underground has been favorable and, of course, the Hurt Business going in there and wrecking shop, that's also been pretty favorable. I'm stoked. I'm excited to see what happens with RAW Underground going forward because it's just a different sight with a different flavor, different vibe and it seems pretty cool. I think people who weren't initially sold on it, I think anything that is new sometimes takes a little getting used to. I liked it right away.

MVP will challenge Apollo Crews for the WWE United States Championship at SummerSlam.