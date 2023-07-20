Former AEW talent claims WWE Superstar Seth Rollins doubted him, says he has "proved him wrong"

A former AEW talent recently claimed WWE Superstar Seth Rollins doubted him, but he proved him wrong.

Seth Rollins is considered by many as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time due to his in-ring skills, mic skills, and solid championship resume. He has won every Championship in WWE and has an uncanny ability to connect with the fans.

Zicky Dice, who trained at Seth Rollins' Black and Brave Academy, talked about Rollins on an episode of Two Man Power Trip Of Wrestling. He said that Seth thought he would not take wrestling seriously due to his inclination toward music, but he has proved him wrong.

He narrated his recent encounter with Rollins in public and explained how Rollins was surprised to see him and his physique:

“He’ll tell you too, he’ll tell you. He thought I was going to come in and not take it seriously, he thought I was going to goof off because of the music and things I’ve done in music and I proved him wrong. Hell, I ran into him just recently in public, it was so random. Walking my dog, ran into him and he’s like ‘Where’s all your fat?’, it’s gone baby. It’s gone.” (H/T Fightful)

Zicky praised Seth Rollins for his love for wrestling and said most people think he does show up at the training academy. However, he claimed that Seth showed up at the training academy whenever he was not working on a WWE show. The former IMPACT Star went a step further and said that the visionary's unreal love for the sports is the reason behind his success in WWE:

"A lot of people say, ‘I bet you he wasn’t even there’, and this is back when Raw was on Mondays and SmackDown was on Tuesdays. We had training Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and if he wasn’t at SmackDown, he was there Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. If he was at SmackDown, he was there Wednesday and Thursday. The dude breaths, eats, sleeps, and shits pro wrestling. His love for it is unreal, and that’s why he’s at that level. He’s got every freaking championship belt hanging up in that facility."(H/T Fightful)

Zicky Dice's contract with IMPACT ended recently. He has appeared in a few AEW Dark matches.

Seth Rollins will take on Finn Balor at Summerslam

The World Heavyweight Champion is embroiled in a heated rivalry with The Judgement Day's Finn Balor. The Prince considers Rollins responsible for the downward trajectory of his career since their match at Summerslam 2016.

The two superstars recently fought for the title at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, and Rollins came out victorious due to a distraction caused by Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest.

Balor and Rollins are now set to face each other again at Summerslam 2023 for the World Heavyweight Championship.