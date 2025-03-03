Former AEW talent's retirement match officially announced

AEW has been home to many veterans and legends of the wrestling business. Others have merely passed through, with their temporary stays sometimes adding an extra layer of success to their careers. One of these talents, Homicide, is getting ready to hang up his boots.

Homicide is a legend of the independent wrestling scene. Over the last 30 years, he's competed around the world, but he's most known for his stints with TNA and ROH. The Brooklyn native made his AEW debut at Grand Slam 2021 in New York City to save his friend, Eddie Kingston, from a beatdown.

The ROH legend is now preparing to end his illustrious career. Outlaw Wrestling took to Instagram today to announce the end of an era. The promotion advertised Homicide's last match on March 20 at the Arlo Williamsburg Hotel in Brooklyn, NY.

"We promised you a huge announcement, it’s just not one we wanted to make... The Ace of Outlaw Wrestling, the 3 time and first ever Outlaw Wrestling Champion, 'The Notorious 187' Homicide, steps foot in the ring one last time. Join us at @arlo_williamsburg and let’s send him out the only way we know how, with the best party we’ve ever had."

AEW's Eddie Kingston describes mental health struggles amid injury

Perhaps Homicide's biggest fan is his longtime friend, AEW's Eddie Kingston, who views the legend as a mentor. The Mad King has been out of action for much of the past year due to an ACL and meniscus injury, and he recently detailed his struggles with mental health.

In a conversation on Wrestling with the Narrative, Kingston revealed that his friends in the wrestling industry have pulled him through the hard times:

"Not having that has really messed with my head. Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it [...] So, yeah, I’m doing okay. That was long just to say I’m doing okay," he said.

Homicide and Kingston have teamed up many times over the years, most recently at NJPW Windy City Riot in April 2024, shortly before Eddie's injury. With Homicide now retiring from active competition, it remains to be seen if the two will ever join forces on television again.

