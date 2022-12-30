Former AEW talent sends a five-word message to Shawn Michaels after signing with WWE

Former AEW star Dragon Lee recently revealed that he signed with WWE. After receiving several congratulatory messages, he sent one to Shawn Michaels.

The former AEW talent has wrestled all over the world. He has been part of Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, AAA, and All Elite Wrestling. Lee is a two-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, a two-time ROH World Television Champion, a AAA Tag Team Champion, and a former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion.

Dragon Lee announced during the latest AAA event that his next chapter in pro wrestling would be in WWE. Several stars were elated to hear the news. One of them was the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, Shawn Michaels.

He mentioned that he was excited and welcomed the star to NXT.

"Excited to continue building depth and adding talent to the roster. Welcome to [email protected]," Shawn Michaels tweeted.

The former ROH World Television Champion replied to the Heartbreak Kid, thanking him for his kind words.

"Thank you so much sr," Dragon Lee tweeted.

Triple H and other stars welcomed Dragon Lee to WWE

Once it was revealed that the multi-time ROH World Tag Team Champion signed with WWE, several members of the wrestling community reacted to the news.

Former world champion Triple H praised Lee and welcomed him to the promotion.

"An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!" Triple H tweeted.

Current RAW Superstar and former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Angel Garza shared his joy upon hearing the news.

Adam Pearce reacted to the news with his signature quote.

"It is official," Adam Pearce tweeted.

Some AEW stars reacted to the signing as well. While Andrade El Idolo appreciated Lee, FTR's Dax Harwood jokingly praised the "FTR" sticker on Lee's AAA Title belt.

The Luchador will begin his journey in NXT starting this January.

